HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be opening a new location on November 10 in Hampton.

According to a press release, the new 2,455 square-foot restaurant will be located at 1123 W Mercury Blvd across from the Riverdale Plaza Shopping Center.

The restaurant will have a patio, a drive-thru and will also offer mobile ordering through their app.