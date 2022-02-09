New billboard up as the search continues for 4-year-old Codi

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Wednesday was another day in which 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was missing — and another day for his father, Cory Bigsby, to be held in the Hampton Correctional facility without bond on seven counts of felony child neglect.

The charges against Cory relate to incidents dating back to December when he admitted to leaving his children home alone.

Police are not giving any new details, but said they are filtering through all the evidence that has been gathered.

“We are in the investigative phase. Detectives are filtering through all the evidence gathered so far. Our searches now are based only on new evidence that is uncovered during this process,” said Sgt. Reggie Williams of the Hampton Police Division.

Unfortunately, 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is now a household name in the Hampton Roads region. If you say, “Codi,” chances are you know the story. A huge billboard along Interstate 664 has his picture, name and directions. If you know anything relating to his case, call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Benita Newby lives on Burns Street in Hampton.

“The only thing I know is my neighbor texted me and told me to look online to see how he had purchased the house across the street from me,” Newby said.

When Newby says “across the street,” she means it. Exactly across the street, Cory Bigsby closed on a 1,600-square-foot, four-bedroom home on Burns Street on Jan. 11.

“I hope Codi would be found and that if they had moved in the house, I would have helped them with the kids,” Newby added.

On or about Jan. 11, Emily Munyer remembers seeing people at Cory Bigsby’s new house,

“There was one adult male who looks like he could be similar to his description, and maybe two other adults around as well. They were cleaning and bringing stuff out and the kids were playing and kind of keeping busy,” she said.

She said she does not know for sure it was Codi and Cory, but last Saturday, she took a picture of the police at the house.

“They were checking it out. Using a K-9 to check out the backyard, and then they were over kind of at the neighbor’s house,” she said.

Munyer said she does not think the police took anything from the property during that search.

“I looked in the backyard… The gates were all wide open. The shed was completely stripped open. We could see everything had been opened. There was nothing left to be hidden. It was all very much out in the open,” she said.

