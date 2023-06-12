NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Since we’ve known about Codi Bigsby’s disappearance, what remains vigilant are the hundreds of stuffed animals on the Codi Fence located outside Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes in Hampton.

That is where Codi and his family lived until Codi disappeared.

The indictments read:

“On or about June 18, 2021, Cory Bigsby did kill or murder Codi Bigsby (and) … that he did unlawfully and feloniously transport, secret, conceal, or alter a dead body … with malicious intent and to prevent detection of an unlawful act or to prevent the detection of the death or the manner or cause of death…”

Ruth lives a few doors down from where the Bigsbys lived.

“I’m glad (for) the police and the investigators, detectives,” she said. “I will say one thing, they do know what they are doing.”

What surprised Ruth, who didn’t want to give her last name, was that the alleged crime took place June 18, 2021, 227 days before Codi’s dad Cory reported his son missing to police.

“He kept the kids in all the time,” she said. “I don’t know how anyone could hide anybody. I have fifteen grandchildren, and none of them have ever seen Codi before this happened. They never saw Codi.”

Neighbor Diane Hicks was also surprised by the length of time from when Cory reported his son missing.

“I thought it happened recently,” Hicks said. “It’s just sad. I cried. He was just a little boy.”

In response to the grand jury indictments, Cory Bigsby’s attorney sent this statement:

“We maintain Cory Bigsby’s innocence and we are deeply, deeply disturbed by the unconstitutional and coercive actions taken by the Commonwealth through its agents at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail. We will be filing a federal lawsuit against the Hampton Roads Regional Jail at the conclusion of the criminal cases.”

We asked Ruth what would she say to Codi’s dad, Cory.

“I would say to Cory, how could you forget there is a God, and a judgment? That is what I would say,” Ruth said.

Hicks would say, “Cory, why? I don’t know. It’s just unreal.”

Nancy Strickland, the founder of We Are Codi’s Voice,” said her message to Cory Bigsby would be that “if you could find it in your heart to let us know where Codi is at, (let us know) so he can have a proper burial.”

And the message to Codi?

“What would I tell Codi (is) you deserve better,” Hicks said. “He is a little boy, and it makes me want to cry.”

Said Ruth: “I would tell him, ‘We all love you. We love you. That is what I would say if he were standing here.”

Cory Bigsby is set to be in court Wednesday.