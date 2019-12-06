NBA pro Ricky Wilson’s Phoebus High basketball jersey to be retired Friday

PHOEBUS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools plans to retire the Phoebus High School basketball jersey that belonged to a now-retired National Basketball Association pro.

The jersey, number 40, belonged to Ricky Wilson, a 1982 graduate of Phoebus High School who went on to George Mason University and then the NBA.

The jersey retirement will be held during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game at Phoebus High School in Hampton Friday night, the school division wrote in a news release.

Wilson and his family will attend.

Wilson was selected to play for the Chicago Bulls in the third round of the NBA draft in 1986. He also played for the New Jersey Nets, San Antonio Spurs and several other professional teams in the U.S. and abroad.

Wilson retired from basketball and has since worked for Nike. He is currently the senior director of sports marketing for the company, the release said.

He is responsible for pushing business for talents like Kevin Durant, Paul George and Kobe Bryant.