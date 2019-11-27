NBA pro Allen Iverson set to attend Bethel High School gym ribbon cutting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — NBA basketball pro Allen Iverson is set to travel to Hampton for the opening of a new high school gymnasium named after him.

The Allen Iverson Gymnasium at Bethel High School in Hampton is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony Dec. 3.

Guests include:

Allen Iverson, Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, NBA, and Georgetown Legend

Gary Moore, Moore Management & Entertainment, LLC

Donnie Tuck, city of Hampton mayor

Dr. Jeffery Smith, superintendent of Hampton City Schools

Ann Cherry, school board chairwoman

Iverson and Moore have been supporters of athletics at Bethel High School for more than 15 years. Both men are past students of the high school.

Moore Management & Entertainment LLC has worked in conjunction with Crossover Promotions LLC, Allen Iverson, and Reebok International LTD to support the athletics programs at the school.