HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The curfew at North Beach on Fort Monroe is being lifted.

A spokesperson from Fort Monroe Authority tells 10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall that the hours at the North Beach area will return to normal hours beginning this weekend, July 9.

However, the capacity turnaround area will remain through the summer. This means that if capacity is reached at the businesses in the North Beach area before 9 p.m., guests will be redirected to other areas for parking. The park closure notice has been removed from the Fort Monroe website.

The National Park Service issued the curfew earlier in June due to ongoing “safety concerns” for visitors following recent incidents, including a shooting that injured a woman in the parking area adjacent to the beach.

Ever since the curfew, businesses in the area have been affected.

Baxter Simmons, owner of Paradise Ocean Club, cheered the lifting of the curfew.



“Paradise Ocean Club fully supports the National Park Service’s decision to lift the closure.,” said Simmons. “We look forward to returning to normal hours and offering all of our visitors a safe and enjoyable environment for the remainder of the summer season.”