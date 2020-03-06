NASA encourages employees to telework on Friday in preparedness exercise for coronavirus

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — As news headlines and public health announcements circulate about the coronavirus — COVID-19 — NASA Langley Research Center is making some preparations of its own.

NASA Langley is encouraging employees to telework on Friday.

NASA Associate Administrator Steve Jurczyk sent out an email to employees Tuesday saying Friday would be a telework day to “test our capabilities, resources, and preparedness for large-scale teleworking.”

Here is the full statement provided to WAVY by Joe Atkinson, public affairs specialist with NASA Langley:

“As always, the protection and care of our NASA team is the top priority. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to evolve, NASA is taking various actions to maintain preparedness. To that end, Friday, March 6, will be an agencywide telework day. NASA centers and headquarters regularly perform telework drills to test our capabilities, resources, and preparedness for large-scale teleworking.”

Jurczyk’s email Tuesday also gave employees the rundown on what the NASA leadership team has done to”respond to this serious and evolving situation.”

Those preparations include forming a leadership team made up of people from multiple officers to work with the Office of the Chief Health and Medical Officer to address any issues as they arise.

Other preparations involve monitoring travel and canceling if necessary.

Click here to read the full letter to employees.

Latest Posts: