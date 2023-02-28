HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Museum at Air Power Park will be closed to the public for three days in March.

The museum will be closed Wednesday through Friday, March 1-3 for the installation of a bulkhead along Newmarket Creek.

The installation will require for the electricity to be cut off, the outage will only affect the museum, parking lot street lights and Mercury Boulevard island street lamps.

The project includes upgrades to the ground and outdoor exhibits and plans to solve long-standing issues with flooding and wetness of the grounds.

During the construction, the outdoor grounds, exhibits, and waterfront are closed to the public. The museum is normally open and will re-open after power is restored.