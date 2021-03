Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

The patients’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

Police say it happened around 8:10 a.m. at Coliseum Drive and Hampton Roads Center Parkway. All directions of traffic were closed in the area.

Traffic Alert: Hampton Roads Center Parkway at Coliseum Drive is closed in all directions due to a serious 3 vehicle auto accident. Multiple patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Call received 8:11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/BTmY5n6H1W — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) March 3, 2021

No other details in the crash have been released. Check back for updates.