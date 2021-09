HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers can expect major delays following a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Hampton.

The crash has closed all of the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

Update: Crash: EB on I-64 at I-64 Tunnel-HRBT E in Hampton. All EB travel lanes closed. Delay 2 mi. 4:06PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) September 19, 2021

VDOT has confirmed that drivers can expect delays up to two miles long.