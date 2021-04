HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Thursday in Hampton.

Hampton police said the crash involved a motorcycle and SUV and happened around 7:05 p.m. at the intersection of Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed in all directions as of 9 p.m.

