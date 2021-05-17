Motorcyclist seriously injured, airlifted after hitting crash cushion truck on I-64

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries Sunday night after hitting a crash cushion truck then getting hit by a second vehicle.

Virginia State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 64 westbound in Hampton, near the I-664 interchange.

The motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, then struck the crash cushion truck, which was with an Atlantic Plumbing & Utilities vehicle that was conducting drain cleaning on the median.

Police said signage and the crash cushion truck were properly in place.

The motorcycle hit the crash cushion truck and was ejected into an adjacent lane, where they struck a Jeep that was also traveling westbound.

Nightingale air transport was called to the scene, which temporarily closed both eastbound and westbound lanes so it could land.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.