HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving another vehicle at a Hampton intersection Saturday night.

Hampton Police say they responded to the accident around 9 p.m. It happened at the intersection of Shell Road and Catalpa Avenue.

The accident involved the motorcyclist and a person in a Chevrolet vehicle, according to police.

Officers on scene of a motorcycle crash at Shell Road and Catalpa Avenue. One male transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. No further details at this time. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) August 18, 2019

