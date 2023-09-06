HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – On Aug. 30, 26-year-old De’Quan Markel Studwell was shot and killed right outside of his mother’s home.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were arguing before the suspect allegedly shot Studwell.

His mother, Dr. Sherri Watson, told 10 On Your Side’s Raven Payne that she watched her son die before her eyes.

“I actually saw him shoot him and I saw my son fall to the ground,” she said. “And that’s a nightmare that I don’t wish upon any mother to witness,” she said.

She said it’s a nightmare she’s still can’t believe she’s living through.

“I’m trying to bring it to reality that it’s actually real,” she said. “I’m still waiting on my son to run up behind me and touch me on my ear and, you know, play. He’s very playful, loving.”

Jahmee Harris, 21, was arrested for the crime.

He’s charged with one count of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Watson said she didn’t know if the two knew each other.

However, what she does know is how loving she remembered him to be.

“He loved people, he loved family and he loved doing what he could to help someone however he could,” she said.

She, along with other family and friends, will hold a vigil for her late son Wednesday night.

“Hope Harper will be here,” she said, “and I reached out to a few more congressmen and councilors to come out so we can come together and try to do something about this gang violence.”