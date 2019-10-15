Mother of Hampton hit-and-run victim pleads for info, driver to come forward

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — We’re hearing from the mother of a Newport News woman who was killed in a hit and run accident last week in Hampton.

24-year old Kayla Hiegl died from her injuries after she was struck by a car.

10 On Your Side sat down with Hiegl’s mother, who’s pleading for someone to come forward with information.

Alicia Hiegl remembers her daughter and only child, Kayla Hiegl, as wonderful and one of a kind.

“She was a true Christian. She was funny. She touched every single person that she ever met,” said Hiegl. “She would do anything just to make your day better.”

Kayla was out celebrating a friend’s birthday last week but she never made it home.

Hampton Police said her car broke down on West Mercury Boulevard around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Kayla was waiting next to her car when another vehicle struck her. That driver didn’t stop.

Hiegl got a phone call from one of Kayla’s friends that there had been an accident.

“I said ‘well put Kayla on the phone, put Kayla on the phone,’ and they said ‘we cant put her on the phone.’ I said ‘what do you mean you can’t put her on the phone?’” Hiegl recalled. “I didn’t even know that it was my baby until I got out there.”

Hiegl said Kayla wanted to go back to school and hoped to grow stronger in her faith among many other things.

“She wanted to travel, she wanted to have children, she wanted to get married,” Hiegl said.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is red with front end damage.

Hiegl’s asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything about the accident to call police.

“You can be anonymous. We need to get justice for Kayla,” she said.

Hiegl is heartbroken, but she has this message for the driver.

“I’m able to forgive this person because that’s what she would want me to do. I just hope that this person can find the courage to come forward and admit to what they’ve done,” she said.

If you know information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Hiegl wants to thank Kayla’s employers, coworkers and the community for their support.

If you’d like to help, click here.