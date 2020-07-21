Mother facing murder charge in 2-year-old’s death has hearing Tuesday in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A mother accused of murdering her 2-year-old son is due in Hampton court on Tuesday.

A bond hearing is set for Julia Tomlin, who’s charged in the death of her son Noah. It comes about two weeks after a judge ruled Tomlin is fit to stand trial in the case, after she underwent a psychological examination.Tomlin also faces charges of child neglect and concealment of a dead body.

Police found Noah a little over a year ago at the Hampton steam plant, with the medical examiner ruling he died from several blunt force trauma injuries. Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell believes he was tortured.

10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver will be in court today for the hearing, which starts at 9 a.m. Tune in to WAVY News 10 Midday for the latest.

Latest Posts: