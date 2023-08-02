HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton Public Works Department will be taking aim at mosquitos Wednesday night in select neighborhoods.

Crews will be out spraying insecticides from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. in neighborhoods identified as having a high mosquito population. The areas scheduled to be sprayed include Kentucky and Pennsylvania avenues (including War Memorial Stadium); Gosnold’s Hope and Briarfield parks; Darling Stadium; the Seldendale area; Butler Farm Road; the areas near Union and Dogwood streets; Lincoln and Eaton streets; Greenlawn Avenue and Shell Road; and Middle Road and Shetland Court.

The spraying takes place in the late evening, because that’s when mosquitos are more active.

The spraying is not harmful. According to the Centers for Disease Control, you do not need to seek shelter when the trucks are spraying on your street. If you prefer to stay indoors and close windows and doors, you can, but it is not necessary.