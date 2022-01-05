Monster Jam returns to Hampton Jan. 21-23

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2014, file photo, Coty Saucier, far right, covers his ears as the monster truck “Grave Digger” gets its engine started at Feld Entertainment in Ellenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The action-packed motorsports experience, Monster Jam, is set to return to the Hampton Coliseum January 21-23.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam will feature world-class athletes locked in intense motorsports competitions of speed and skill. Fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held in Hampton on Saturday and Sunday where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

The truck lineup (subject to change) includes: Grave Digger driven by Weston Anderson; Whiplash driven by Brianna Mahon; Megalodon driven by Bernard Lyght; TBA driven by Coty Saucier; and Stone Crusher driven by Chad Tingler.

See the list below for dates and times:

Friday, January 21- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 22- 1:00 p.m. | Pit Party 10:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m .

| . Saturday, January 22- 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 23- 1:00 p.m. | Pit Party 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.