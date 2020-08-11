Monday evening shooting sends 18-year-old to hospital in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital.

Police say they were called to the area of West Weaver Road and Martha Lee Drive just before 9 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting.

Once they got there, they found an 18-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area when he was shot by an unknown individual.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

Police sat the victim was uncooperative with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

