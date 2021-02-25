Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic in RV coming to Hampton University on Thursday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A new mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination station is coming to Hampton University on Thursday.

Hampton University President Dr. William Harvey requested a “lab in a bus or motor home” to help distribute the vaccine to underserved areas around Hampton Roads, and HU Vice President of Research Dr. Michelle Penn-Marshall spearheaded the project.

STX Inc., an Ashland-based company that builds and refurbishes laboratories, is currently renovating all of the biology and chemistry laboratories at Hampton and converted the brand new, full-sized mobile home into a state-of-the-art rolling clinic. It is wrapped with the HU logo.

The back of the RV is complete with hospital-grade equipment. Our sister station in Roanoke also reports the unit includes a freezer capable of storing COVID-19 vaccines.

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson spoke with Terry Looney, the president of STX.

He says the unit may help educate Hampton University students or provide health care for underserved communities.

“Areas like the Eastern Shore or Southwest Virginia, those are hard areas to get to. People like you and me, we don’t think about that. We just get in the car and go where we have to go. Some of these people do not have the resources to do that, or they do not have the health to do that. There are so many limiting factors and it’s not just there,” Looney said.

STX partnered with a Roanoke-based company to work on the vehicle for about four months. Now, organizations in other states like West Virginia are interested in duplicating the project.

“We have big plans for this. We see this as a development of a whole new branch of our company,” Looney said.

The RV is scheduled to be delivered to Hampton University at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Looney said Hampton University paid for the project.

“Hampton University has the financing, capacity, and knowledge through our subject

matter experts in our Schools of Nursing, Pharmacy, Science, Scripps Howard School of

Journalism and Communications, and the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute

to help in fight against this terrible virus,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton

University President. “ Hampton University is uniquely qualified and prepared to deliver

this much needed life saving service to our underserved communities.”

Hampton University will also work with the Hampton VA Medical Center and use the HU Convocation Center as a vaccination site for veterans and their caregivers starting March 8.

