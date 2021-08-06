Missing man’s body found in Hampton; death investigation underway

Hampton

Rico Skipwith

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are conducting a death investigation after a missing man’s body was found Thursday night.

Police got a call just before 8:40 p.m. reporting a body was found in the first block of Salina Street. The person was identified as 36-year-old Rico Skipwith, who was reported missing on August 1. He was last seen in the area of Bland Street and Quinn Street.

No other details have been released, but the case is under investigation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

