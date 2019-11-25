Military graves in need of holiday wreaths in Hampton

HAMPTON,Va. (WAVY) – The holiday season means that Wreaths Across America will soon be decorating the graves of service members across the country.

Here in Hampton Roads, some graves at the Hampton National Cemetery will be decorated, but it is in need of thousands of more sponsorship to honor every military member who are buried there.

That’s why Emily Pratt and Laura Bangor, with Team Tidewater, is hoping the community can step up to help.

“We would certainly call upon our community, not just our military brothers and sisters, but civilians, our neighbors and loved ones, to consider donating or sponsoring one wreath this year,” Pratt said.

The two women are Navy spouses and say they learned about fundraising groups for Wreaths Across America after a friend started one for the Arlington National Cemetery.

Bangor was made aware about the need for wreaths last year when her family went to place some at the Hampton cemetery.

“When they came home, two things stood out. One was how few there were compared to the ones that were laid and two, the condition of the artificial wreaths,” she said.

So, they formed Team Tidewater earlier this year to help the historic cemetery that’s been around since 1862 and holds nine Medal of Honor recipients.

Bangor and Pratt say there are already 4,000 out of 33,000 sponsored. They’re hoping to at least get 5,000 more this year and increase that number annually.

“It’s something that’s near and dear to our hearts but it’s also something in our community and nation that people should be more aware of. There are more than 1,600 cemeteries across the country and the world where these wreaths are laid. It’s not just Hampton Roads, it’s not just Arlington. These exist in our communities,” Bangor said.

Sponsorship cost $15 per wreath, which is tax deductible, and the deadline to get one is December 2.

Those wreaths will be placed on graves at a ceremony on December 14.

Volunteers are also needed for the event.

To buy a sponsorship or to volunteer, email Team Tidewater at TeamTidewaterVA@gmail.com.

Click here to learn more about Wreaths Across America.