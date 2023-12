HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Former NFL player and Fox Sports Analyst Michael Vick will be holding a food collection event for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Vick will be there to meet donors as well as to collect food and monetary donations for foodbank.

Organizers say, this event is only to collect donations for the community, no food will be given out.

The event takes place Thursday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foodbank, 2401 Aluminum Avenue in Hampton.