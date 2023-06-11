HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A candlelight vigil was held in remembrance of Codi Bigsby Saturday night following a major development this week in the case of the missing 4-year-old. Codi’s father, Cory, was charged in his alleged murder.

The 4-year-old was reported missing on January 31, 2022.

Since then, people like Nancy Strickland with We Are Codi’s Voice, made it their mission to search for the young boy.

“There’s been a tremendous amount of searches for Codi,” Strickland said, “Monday will be three weeks, we went to Maryland capital heights Maryland to put out fliers to bring awareness there.”

However, on Thursday Cory Bigsby was charged in the death of his son, a grand jury alleged he killed Codi around June 18, 2021 – that’s more than seven months before he reported his son missing.

The news shocked and devastated those who hoped Codi would be found alive.

“When it came across my phone the other day I almost passed out because I was so devastated. Deep in my heart I knew, but it was never confirmed. And once I got that confirmation that he had been indicted on murder charges I was like, ‘oh God no.’ I broke down I cried,” she said.

A candlelight vigil held by the organization, We Are Codi’s Voice spurred from the news.

Many have rallied together since his disappearance despite not knowing him.

Nancy said her connection to Codi came from being a mother and grandmother.

“And then I looked at that sweet face, that innocent face, those eyes; he touched my heart and grabbed a hold of it and it hasn’t stopped.”

Updated Photo of Codi Bigsby taken in June 2021 (Photo courtesy: Hampton Police)

She also said, this isn’t the end of her search for Codi Bigsby.

A body has never been found.

“I still, I still will search for Codi Bigsby. And I hope that my little dude is up there and he’s watching and he sees the love that’s coming from each and every one of us for him.”

She said they plan to hold a memorial service for Codi after the judicial system plays out with his father.