Memorial tree for 2-year-old Noah Tomlin goes up in flames

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A tree that has become a growing memorial for 2-year-old Noah Tomlin caught on fire Sunday night.

This news comes just a couple days after police confirmed it was in fact Noah’s body that was found a week earlier at the Hampton NASA Steam Plant. The toddler’s mother, Julia Tomlin, was arrested on June 28 and charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

People began leaving items and gathering at the tree near Buckroe Beach just days after Noah went missing in June.

Sunday night, the tree went up in flames. The fire department says it appears the fire was not intentionally set.

Heartbroken community members returned to the tree Monday to clean up the charred area and items.

