Mayor says more people want to move to Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — More people want to move to Hampton and it’s for a few good reasons, according to the mayor.

During Tuesday’s State of the City address, Mayor Donnie Tuck said home sales are up, crime is down and public education is making history.

“We’re becoming kind of … we think… a hot city,” he told WAVY.com.

Tuck pointed to luxury apartments going up in Phoebus to meet demand.

“Our city ranks among the top 25 as far as affordable beachfront communities in the country,” he said.

During the State of the City address, hundreds heard about growing tourism, the potential for a casino and how Hampton schools are making history.

For the first time, the district is 100 percent accredited without conditions. It was at 41 percent just four years ago.

Hampton State of the City address 2019

When asked how they did it, Hampton schools Superintendent Jeffery Smith gave a two-sided answer.

“It’s hard work and having a great team,” he said.

Smith was selected in February as Virginia Superintendent of the Year.

Students demonstrated for the crowd Tuesday what they are doing in their schools. From engineering, to public safety, to culinary arts, the schools have 16 “academies” and 41 career paths.

Hampton City Schools have become an example for other schools across the country.

Engineering academy student Alexis West told 10 On Your Side, she feels better prepared for her future.

“I have to say I’m definitely getting an advantage because I’m getting into college or the workforce prepared,” West said.

It’s also a win for the city, as a strong work force and school system are major selling points for businesses and families looking for a place to call home.