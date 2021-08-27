Mask mandate returns to all city buildings in Hampton

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hampton City Hall (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, officials in Hampton announced that masks are again required inside Hampton city buildings, including offices, libraries, community centers and the Hampton History Museum.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

The announcement was made as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and region. According to VDH data, there are 89 new cases of coronavirus among Hampton residents. Officials say that is the highest one-day total since February 6.

Virginia reported 3,000-plus cases for the fourth straight day on Friday and 40 new deaths. The commonwealth’s now reporting 17 deaths per day on average.

The CDC recommends that even people who are vaccinated “wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10