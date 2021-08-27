Mask mandate returns to all city buildings in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, officials in Hampton announced that masks are again required inside Hampton city buildings, including offices, libraries, community centers and the Hampton History Museum.

The announcement was made as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and region. According to VDH data, there are 89 new cases of coronavirus among Hampton residents. Officials say that is the highest one-day total since February 6.

Virginia reported 3,000-plus cases for the fourth straight day on Friday and 40 new deaths. The commonwealth’s now reporting 17 deaths per day on average.

The CDC recommends that even people who are vaccinated “wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”