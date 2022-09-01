HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center in Hampton will open its door on September 17.

Opening day will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will follow with special activities until 3 p.m. such as tours, food, and entertainment.

According to a press release, the center, located at 231 Lincoln Street, first broke ground on February 9, 2021. It features a gym, locker rooms, a fitness area, kitchen, meeting rooms and a multipurpose room. Outside of the center, visitors can take advantage of the fenced basketball court, picnic area, playground, an outdoor fireplace and a multi-purpose field for events.

The center is named in honor of Mary W. Jackson, who was the first black female engineer at NASA and was a “hidden figure” who did mathematic computations at the NASA Langley Research Center.

Jackson was an active resident of the Olde Hampton community and some displays in the center will highlight her many contributions to the area.

The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center does have a membership fee of $15, but it is waived for active participants who live within a two-mile radius of the center.