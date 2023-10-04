HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University has been selected for a new scholarship program.
Mary J. Blige has established the Strength of a Woman Scholarship for current college sophomores at Hampton University that identify as female.
Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible:
- Self-identify as female
- Be a current college sophomore undergraduate at Hampton University
- Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at Hampton University for the entire 2024 – 2025 academic year
- Have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent)
- Pepsico employees and children of Pepsico employees are ineligible.
- Be pursuing one of the following degrees: Business Administration, Marketing, Arts, Finance, Creative Design
Recipients of the scholarship will receive a $30,000 award.
The award is renewable up to one year or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first, because of satisfactory academic performance (maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale), and full-time enrollment in an eligible major at Hampton University.
To lean more about the scholarship click here.