HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University has been selected for a new scholarship program.

Mary J. Blige has established the Strength of a Woman Scholarship for current college sophomores at Hampton University that identify as female.

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible: Self-identify as female

Be a current college sophomore undergraduate at Hampton University

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at Hampton University for the entire 2024 – 2025 academic year

Have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent)

Pepsico employees and children of Pepsico employees are ineligible.

Be pursuing one of the following degrees: Business Administration, Marketing, Arts, Finance, Creative Design

Recipients of the scholarship will receive a $30,000 award.

The award is renewable up to one year or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first, because of satisfactory academic performance (maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale), and full-time enrollment in an eligible major at Hampton University.

To lean more about the scholarship click here.