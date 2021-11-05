Man walks into hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a local hospital after he was shot in Hampton Friday night.

Police said emergency communications received a call around 5:40 p.m. reporting a man had walked into a local hospital seeking treatment for gunshot injuries.

Officers arrived and determined that the man had been in the area of Brightwood Avenue and Fairfax Drive when he was shot.

His injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, police said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

