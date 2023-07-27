HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 31-year-old Hampton man is wanted on a murder charge after a double shooting earlier this month at a 7-Eleven on W. Mercury Blvd.

Dwayne Demario Marrow is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police announced Thursday.

Police say the double shooting happened around 2:28 a.m. Sunday at a 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of W. Mercury Blvd. One of the victims survived, but another, 27-year-old Jahleel Angus, died at the scene.

Anyone who has information that could help police find Marrow is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.