Man wanted in shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta arrested Wednesday in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man previously convicted in a 2019 shooting at the MacArthur Center and wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in Atlanta last month has been arrested.

WAVY News 10’s Jason Marks reports that U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Daquan Reed in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.

Reed was wanted on charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct in connection with the death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie.

BREAKING: US Marshals just arrested Daquan Reed in Hampton. Reed was wanted on murder charges out of Atlanta where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet at a mall. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/fLOtdy7Uym — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) January 6, 2021

Authorities say Maxie was killed after Reed got into an argument days before Christmas in a parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue in Atlanta. He’s accused of firing several round at he drove away and left the lot.

One of those bullets struck the child in the head. She was in the backseat of her mother’s car, and died later at a hospital.

Reed was also previously found guilty of accessory after the fact in connection with a double shooting at the MacArthur Center mall in Norfolk in 2019. Two people were injured in that incident.

Reed has previously been sentenced to 12 months with nine suspended for the shooting at the MacArthur Center.