HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into a hospital Sunday evening in Hampton.

According to police, the call came in around 6:50 p.m. in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. Police say a man is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was driving on Pembroke Avenue in the area of Downey Street when he was struck by gunfire from a vehicle that was passing.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.