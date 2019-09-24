Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


LIVE NOW /
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Man to serve 10 months for deadly shooting at Hampton auction gallery

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joshua James Hartman mugshot_1547135510731.jpg.jpg

Joshua James Hartman

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly 2018 shooting at the Phoebus Auction Gallery in Hampton has been sentenced.

Joshua Hartman, an employee of the gallery at the time, was arrested after a fellow employee was killed in the shooting. He pleaded guilty in July to involuntary manslaughter.

Court records show Hartman was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, with nine years and two months and two months suspended — leaving 10 to serve.

Hartman will have 10 years of supervised probation following the time served.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10