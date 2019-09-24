Man to serve 10 months for deadly shooting at Hampton auction gallery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly 2018 shooting at the Phoebus Auction Gallery in Hampton has been sentenced.

Joshua Hartman, an employee of the gallery at the time, was arrested after a fellow employee was killed in the shooting. He pleaded guilty in July to involuntary manslaughter.

Court records show Hartman was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, with nine years and two months and two months suspended — leaving 10 to serve.

Hartman will have 10 years of supervised probation following the time served.