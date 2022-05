HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One man is now in custody following a police pursuit in Hampton Wednesday morning.

According to Hampton Police, the call for the vehicle pursuit came in just before 11:30 a.m. which began and ended in the 100 block of Doolittle Road.

A man whom police say had warrants prior to the pursuit was taken into custody at 12 p.m.



There were no injuries or damages reported following the incident.

No further information has been released.