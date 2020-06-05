Man sustains life-threatening injuries, another detained after shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say a 23-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday on Lakeshore Drive.

Police say they have one man detained in connection with the incident.

Police responded to the first block of Lakeshore Drive around 5:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

Police arrived to find the 23-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities believe the 23-year-old was shot by a person they knew following an altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: