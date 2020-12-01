Man suffers life-threatening injuries following Coliseum Dr. shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries following a Tuesday evening shooting in Hampton.

Police got the call for the shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive.

No further information have been released.

