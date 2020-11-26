Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting on Maplewood St. in Hampton

Hampton

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the 100 block of Maplewood Street for a shooting Thursday night.

Dispatch received the call around 10:50 p.m.

Officers said they located a male victim suffering from what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

