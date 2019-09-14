Man suffering life-threatening injuries following shooting in Hampton

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hampton police car generic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are asking residents’ help after a man suffered life-threatening injuries from shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police got the call at around 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting that happened on the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

When police got there, they found a 29-year-old victim who was immediately taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports said that the victim was driving through a parking lot when he was struck by gunfire.

There were no other injuries reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WAVY TV 10 and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

***EXPERTS***

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories