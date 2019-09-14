Man suffering life-threatening injuries following shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are asking residents’ help after a man suffered life-threatening injuries from shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police got the call at around 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting that happened on the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

When police got there, they found a 29-year-old victim who was immediately taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports said that the victim was driving through a parking lot when he was struck by gunfire.

There were no other injuries reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WAVY TV 10 and online as we learn more.