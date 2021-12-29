Man stabbed in restaurant parking lot on East Mellen Street in Hampton

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was stabbed in a parking lot after a verbal exchange with someone they knew broke out inside a restaurant Tuesday on East Mellen Street in Hampton.

Hampton police say the suspect was a “known associate of the victim,” but did not have details about their identity as of Wednesday morning.

The stabbing happened around 12:24 p.m. in the first block of East Mellen Street in the Phoebus area.

The victim was taken to the hospital for the non life-threatening stab wounds.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

