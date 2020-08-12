Man shot while walking on West Weaver Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Hampton.

Hampton Police say they were notified for a shooting victim that walked into a hospital around 7:30 p.m.

The investigation revealed that a 27-year-old male was walking in the area of the 3000 block of West Weaver Road when he was shot by an unknown person. He was transported to a local hospital by a passerby with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.