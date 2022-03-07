Man shot while walking in Hampton Monday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for help identifying a suspect after a man was shot while walking on Sacramento Drive Monday night.

Police said they were called to a local hospital for a report of a man who had been shot. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was walking in the first block of Sacramento Drive when he was “struck by gunfire.”

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

Detectives are working to get the victim to cooperate in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.