Man shot while walking along G Street in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon, following a shooting in Hampton.

The Hampton Police Division was called at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in reference to a walk-in shooting victim who was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the 21-year-old man said he was walking in the 700 block of G Street when he was shot by an unknown person.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect in this case.

If you have information that will assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.