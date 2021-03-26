Man shot while driving on Magruder Blvd. in Hampton Friday morning

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man walked into a local hospital Friday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hampton Police say they got the call about the shooting victim around 12:42 a.m.

The investigation revealed the 29-year-old man was driving in the 2700 block of Magruder Boulevard when he was shot. His injuries are considered not life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information that could assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.