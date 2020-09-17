Man shot Wednesday night on Rolfe Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night on Rolfe Street.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Rolfe Street. Officers found the victim in the road suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the victim was leaving a home and was struck by gunfire while he was in the front yard area. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other details such as suspect information are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

