HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot while walking along a roadway early Wednesday morning.

Emergency communications received a call around 12:11 a.m. for a shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive.

Officers learned on scene that a man was walking along the roadway when he was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle. The man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other details were available for release.

If you or anyone you know has information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or by sending an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.