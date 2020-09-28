Man shot Sunday morning on Village Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on Village Drive, off Big Bethel Road.

Police say dispatchers got a call just after 1 a.m. Sunday for a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. The 21-year-old victim’s injuries were non life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation found that someone in another vehicle shot the man while he was driving in the first block of Village Drive, but no other details in the case are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

