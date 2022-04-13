HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night.

Police were notified about a shooting in the 3700 block of Kecoughtan Road in Hampton just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated the man was in front of an apartment when he was shot.

The motive and circumstances in the shooting are still under investigation.

Police did not release any suspect information.