HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight on River Walk Court in Hampton.

Police say the were notified about the shooting around 3:12 a.m. and found out the victim arrived at Sentara Careplex while they were enroute.

The 23-year-old victim’s injury was non life-threatening, police say.

Police confirmed they made an arrest in the case the same day as the shooting. 24-year-old Byron Williams has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

Byron Williams (Photo courtesy: Hampton Police)

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.