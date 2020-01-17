Man shot overnight on E. Queens Way in Downtown Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Downtown Hampton.

The 51-year-old man was shot in the first block of E. Queens Way around midnight Thursday and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation showed the suspects were arguing inside a business when they were asked to leave. After leaving, the two suspects shot at the business, hitting the victim, who was standing outside at the time.

Police say the suspect had shoulder-length braided hair, a short beard and a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The other suspect was wearing a red jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, with red pants and a black beanie.

The motive and circumstances are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the p3tips app.